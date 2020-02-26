Billions season 5 spoilers: Suits alum Rick Hoffman gets recurring role







Just in case there wasn’t enough to enjoy about Billions already, know this — Rick Hoffman is now in on season 5.

According to a report from Deadline, the man behind the famed Suits character of Louis Litt is going to be recurring on the upcoming batch of episodes. There isn’t an abundance of information out there about the character now, save for the fact that he is playing Dr. Swerdlow, described as a “medical man with unorthodox methods.” (Technically, Louis Litt had unorthodox methods, too — think about some of the blood baths.)

Hoffman is joining a recurring cast that also includes big names like Julianna Margulies and then also Corey Stoll — it’s a great group for what seems to very well be one of the most underrated shows on television. Hoffman’s also one of the most underrated actors out there, so he seems to be a fairly natural fit.

Billions season 5 is still in production, but is already set for a premiere date on Showtime come May 3. It’s coming at a time where they will need to keep their momentum going, given the fact that Homeland will be ending and the network will need to find a way to get some positive buzz behind some of their other shows. This could be a way to do that.

Hoffman is not the only Suits alum to get back into work on some other projects, as Sarah Rafferty (Donna) recently did an arc on Grey’s Anatomy as a perplexing patient named Suzanne, someone the folks at the Grey Sloan couldn’t quite figure out. Meanwhile, Dule Hill (Alex Williams) has a role in the can already in the Psych movie sequel set for the upcoming Peacock streaming service.

