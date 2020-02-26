SEAL Team season 3 episode 11 sneak peek: The Venezuela mission







Are you ready for SEAL Team season 3 episode 11 to arrive? We’ve got two new episodes airing on CBS tonight, and it’s set to feature a rather dangerous mission at its core.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a small sense of what’s coming up. As it turns out, there were three oil executives taken from a hotel in Caracas, Venezuela, under the suspicion that they were spies. One of them just so happened to be a CIA agent, and this creates a rather difficult situation for Bravo Team. This feels on the surface like a rescue mission, one where the group comes in, keeps the guards at bay, and works in order to save some of the people in need.

Yet, we have a feeling that things are going to be a little bit more chaotic than it first seems … mostly because that is the way that things often go with this show. We’ve heard already that Mandy and Davis could both find themselves in some danger — even though the two are coordinating the mission from a distance, there’s always a chance for some unpredictability in this world. You’re going to see some of that here and perhaps a situation where the tables turn.

In the end, though, we’ll hope for the best that Bravo Team gets out of this in one piece … but it is just a hope. We feel like we’ve seen enough of this show at the moment to know that anything can happen at any moment; that is one of the reasons why this is one of the best network TV shows out there.

Just remember this — watch SEAL Team live and spread the word! While we’re optimistic for a renewal, the time to create buzz is now as opposed to later this year. We think it’s always better to be proactive when dealing with such things as whether or not a show stays on the air.

