This Is Us – New Amsterdam – Council of Dads schedule confusion, explained







What’s going on with NBC’s Tuesday-night lineup over the next few weeks? Suffice it to say, we’ve found ourselves quite confused. When the upcoming drama Council of Dads was first announced, we thought that it would be leading out of This Is Us, then settling into its old timeslot and leading into New Amsterdam. It’s one of the reasons why we originally felt the medical drama would be off the air from now until late March/early April. That’s no longer the case.

So what are we looking at here instead? Well, it goes a little bit like this…

This Is Us – The juggernaut is going to be off the air next week, but will return come March 10 with a new installment. New episodes are slated for then, March 17, and then the finale on March 24 at present. Note that all of this is still subject to change.

(Side note: If you want our latest video all about This Is Us, watch below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.)

New Amsterdam – Ryan Eggold and company will be back on March 10, meaning that there is no extreme hiatus for the time being. We do still imagine there will be more breaks since NBC will want this show around until we get to May.

Council of Dads – Here’s where things get a little bit weird. This show will premiere on March 24 following the This Is Us finale. Following that, though, it will return on Thursday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. That will be its normal timeslot according to TVLine, and that’s weird. The original plan was for this show to air two episodes after This Is Us episodes before taking that show’s timeslot. None of this makes us altogether hopeful about the future of Council of Dads, even though it hasn’t even premiered just yet. (To be fair, it’s not like shows in the This Is Us timeslot have fared great, either — both Rise and The Village were canceled after just one season.)

What do you think is going on with these shows and their strange scheduling?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other insight regarding the series.

