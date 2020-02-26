





Do you find yourself eagerly awaiting the Big Brother Canada 8 cast reveal today? Know that you’re not alone! We know that there are a ton of people eager to check out some of these players and better understand their games … or at least what they’re claiming to bring to the game.

At the moment, though, we’re stuck in the midst of a wait. Today is supposed to be the big reveal, but in true BBCAN fashion, it’s being kept hush-hush until the moment that it happens. As for when that could be, a safe bet is that they could announce the cast shortly around the time of ET Canada right before primetime — we know that the Canadian entertainment show has a lot of exclusives, and it feels like getting the cast out there before Survivor is a good move. (It benefits them, obviously, to get the cast out there at a time people can be engaged with it.)

In past years, we’ve seen cast reveals happen super-early in the morning, but that is clearly not something the folks at Global are doing this time around. We’re writing this post at 11:15 a.m. Pacific time, and in all honesty we expected the cast out already.

When it comes to casts for this show, we do expect some fun personalities and a great deal of diversity. This is something that Big Brother Canada has excelled at as a brand over the years, and we don’t foresee there being some sort of fundamental change here even after a polarizing season 7.

Rest assured that the moment the cast is announced, we’ll have more info for you here. The show itself is premiering on Global come Wednesday, March 4, so exactly in one week’s time you’ll see some of the drama start to play out! Depending on the premiere structure, live feeds could start at some point over the coming days.

What do you want to see on Big Brother Canada 8?

