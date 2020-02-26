Big Brother Canada 8 cast: See first photos, details, & early impressions







The Big Brother Canada 8 cast is officially here! This is of course a tremendous cause for excitement, and it’s absolutely something we’ll be taking a look at over the days to come.

For this article, though, we’re putting the focus mostly on quick-takes and early impressions. Early impressions. We haven’t had a chance to dive deep into bios or anything else just yet.

Remember that the season itself is going to premiere on Global come Wednesday, March 4. We’re just a single week away right now!

Chris Wyllie – He’s 28 years old from Markham, Ontario — loves neuroscience, so he’s apparently going to be intimidating as heck.

Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao – She’s a 28-year old flight attendant! Odds are, she’s accustomed to communicating with a LOT of different people.

John Luke Kieper – He’s a 22-year old journalist from British Columbia, someone hoping to underplay his intelligence.

Carol Rosher – She’s 44 years old from Nanaimo, British Columbia, and she feels like one of the cooler people in the house.

Jamar Lee – He’s 23 years old and plans to win on the basis of competition wins. We’ll see how that works out for him…

Rianne Swanson – She’s an OR nurse from Chetwynd, British Columbia, and also someone who claims to be a social butterfly. She’s from a really small town so we’re excited to see how she plays!

Hira Deol – He is the first Canadian Sikh on Big Brother Canada, and he’s hoping to play a game with honesty and integrity.

Angie Tackie – She’s a 33-year old communications officer from Winnipeg, and she is from a family of 70 people! It’s pretty easy to guess that she’ll be used to this chaotic sort of living situation.

Michael Stubley – He’s a 25-year old military infantryman from British Columbia — he comes from a world of strict rules, so we’re curious to see how he adapts here.

Brooke Warnock – She’s a 26-year old social support worker from Calgary, someone who believes she’s got an underrated social game.

Sheldon Jean – He’s a 24-year old professional wrestler! Hopefully, he’s better than Austin was on Big Brother 17…

Susanne Fuda – She’s a 24-year old corporate recruiter from Vaughn, Ontario, and someone who wants to rely on competition wins later in the game.

Kyle Rozendal – The guy is a powerlifting champion! That is extreme, but he’s also a husband and father from Alberta who has a sensitive side to his game.

Vanessa Clements – She’s a lobster fisherman from Prince Edward Island! She’s unique, and we like her already.

Nico Vera – He’s a big-time fan of the show from Toronto — we think we’ve heard his name before, but can’t quite place it…

Madeline Di Nunzio – She’s a 30-year old substitute teacher/animal lover from Toronto, and she claims she’s incredibly competitive. Also, she’s apparently great at tennis.

What are your first impressions of the Big Brother Canada 8 cast?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for more news. (Photo: Global.)

