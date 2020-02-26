American Horror Story season 10 spoilers: Macauley Culkin appearing







The first information is out there for American Horror Story season 10, and we gotta say that this is some stuff that is very much piquing our interest. Just think about the presence of Macauley Culkin alone!

In a new post on Instagram, show executive producer Ryan Murphy announced some of the cast for the upcoming season, presumably premiering this fall — Culkin is clearly the big surprise of the group, and it follows the producer’s trend of casting surprising names for big roles. Jessica Lange was a surprise in the early going, as was Lady Gaga in season 5 and Kathy Bates when she first turned up in season 3. While Culkin has been increasingly in the public eye over the past couple of years, this is one of his largest series-regular gigs in a very long time. We’re so curious to learn a little bit more now about the role he’ll be taking on here.

As for some of the other cast members, there are a whole slew of familiar faces — think along the lines of Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Even Peters (who all sat out this past season in American Horror Story: 1984). You will also see actors like Leslie Grossman, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, and Billie Lourd, who were all a part of that season. Angelica Ross will also be returning in a major role after her stint, as will Adina Porter (who was last in season 8). There are some notable names missing at the moment, though, including recent franchise mainstays Cody Fern and Emma Roberts. There’s a chance that more could be added down the line, or that these two may be taking a season off.

While the Instagram teaser doesn’t give anything too major away regarding the theme for this upcoming batch of episodes, the presence of the beach does make us wonder if we’re getting a story a little more coastal in nature. Visually, this could be really cool … but we don’t want to make too many judgments just based on a tony amount of footage.

