Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 19 spoilers: Jimmy Buffett returns







Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 19 is a new episode coming onto CBS come Friday, March 6, and we definitely expect that this one will be eventful. You’ve got some surprises from the past, a return from Jimmy Buffett, and then also a chance to learn more about Quinn Liu at the same time. There’s a lot going on here!

Also, as we’re getting towards the end of this season, we have a feeling that there are only going to be some surprises. We’re excited to see what some of those are going to look like.

For now, though, be sure to check out the full Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 19 synopsis with some more information all about what’s coming up:

“E ho‘i na keiki oki uaua o na pali” – Five-0 investigates when a rancher is murdered after he uncovers human skeletons on his property where legend says that Civil War-era gold coins were buried. Also, Quinn’s former stepdaughter, Olivia (Siena Agudong), reaches out to her for help after her father doesn’t come home, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, March 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jimmy Buffett returns as Frank Bama.

What the Quinn storyline will show us is further evidence of why she could remain a big part of the Ohana for some time. Meanwhile, we’re also hoping that the rancher’s murder will simply offer up a different mystery than what we’re used to seeing. Human skeletons are the sort of thing that have been there for a while. The rancher’s murder is one thing, but it definitely feels as though there are some crazy things lurking underneath the surface beyond that. Some of that could be explored here,. but we’re hoping there are a few moments to catch our breath and have some classic Five-0 comedy as well.

