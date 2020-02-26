New Amsterdam season 2 episode 16 return date hopes for NBC drama







Find yourselves interested in the New Amsterdam season 2 episode 16 return date over at NBC, or at least a hopeful date? Within this article, we’re going to break a little bit of that down.

The bad news that we have to start off here is simple — you are going to be forced to wait for a good while to see the Ryan Eggold medical drama back on the air. There is no episode next week, the week after, or the week after that. Instead, you may be forced to wait for a couple of weeks. After the episode tonight, NBC confirmed that the show will be back on March 10.

As for what lies ahead when the show does return, we don’t think that there’s going to be a lot of surprise in terms of what New Amsterdam is going to be. The show is going to continue to bring you meaningful cases as Max, Iggy, and the rest of the main characters help people in serious need. At the same time, they’ll have to deal with all of the ways in which the hospital could fall apart. Think in terms of complicated relationships, politics, financial strains, staffing, and a lot of other issues bubbling over underneath the surface. One of the things that this series tends to do a rather fantastic job at is finding a way to show all sides that go along with being a doctor. It’s not just taking care of parents.

Is this wait terrible? Sure, but at least we’re going to be seeing it sooner than we imagined in advance. Our fear at one point was that we weren’t going to be getting any new episodes for the entire month of March — having to wait just two weeks isn’t all that bad by comparison.

Related News – Be sure to score some other information on New Amsterdam now, including our take on past episodes

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 2 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







