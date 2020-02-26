For Life episode 4 spoilers: The backstory for Marie







Next week on For Life episode 4, you’re going to see something a little bit different for the ABC series. We’re shifting the focus over to the past rather than the present, and also a supporting character more so than the lead in Aaron Wallace. This is an installment entitled “Marie,” and the focus for this hour speaks for itself.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out our full For Life episode 9 synopsis below:

In a unique episode taking us back nine years, Marie struggles in her marriage to Aaron as she deals with the turbulence of Aaron’s arrest, trial and incarceration.

What’s the goal of an episode like this? Well, for starters, it has a heck of a lot to do with understanding why she acts and feels the way that she does. Also, we do think that it’s important to understand Aaron’s pain from all sides. We can only get so much of it from the story in the present when there is so much more that can be mined from the struggles of the past several years, as well.

We know that For Life is meant to be an emotional show, but we also like to think that there’s hope here. It’s with that in mind that we’re really crossing our fingers that these next few episodes also remind us that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for someone like Aaron Wallace. It’s clear at the moment that it’s not going to be easy for him to move past his predicament, but he’s going to keep fighting. He has to in order to change things.

What do you most want to see when it comes to For Life episode 4?

