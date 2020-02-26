Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 6 return date: Ray’s big night







Curious to learn the official Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 6 return date, or some other updates on the future? Rest assured, we’ve got some of that within.

Of course, the bad news is that there is no new episode next week. Much like The Flash airing before it, we’re going to have a brief one-week break. Consider this an opportunity to sit back and catch your breath before we get to whatever the future is going to hold. With Legends of Tomorrow, that future is going to involve Ray and Nora trying to have a normal night … or at least how normal a night you would expect. Remember that Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford are leaving the show at some point this season and with that in mind, we have to take advantage of every single moment that we’ve got them. This story at least seems fun for the two of them, and the presence of Matt Ryan makes us at least relieved given all of the drama that transpired with him on tonight’s new episode.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

FAMILY AFFAIR – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (#506). Original airdate 3/10/2020.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 6?

Where will the show be going from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







