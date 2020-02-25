The Conners season 2 episode 15 return date hopes for ABC comedy







Want to know what The Conners season 2 episode 15 return date could end up being at ABC? If you find yourself curious in getting some more insight, this article is your source!

Of course, it’s also the source for the earliest of speculation given that the folks at the network aren’t giving a whole lot away at the moment. We know, at least for now, that ABC is trying its best to keep details about future installments under wraps, and they also are not planning to air a new installment next week. Because of the pattern in which they are releasing information on some of their upcoming installments, there’s a chance that there is no new episode airing on March 10, either. You could be waiting until Tuesday, March 17 to see Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, and the rest of the cast back.

The good news here is that we know there are a good many episodes still to come this season — this is not some situation where it’s going to return and only have just two installments left. While it’s ton to push a lot of episodes out there for this show (blame the cast’s busy schedules for that), it does appear to be a labor of love and something that they enjoy doing. The ratings ar ealso still solid, and with it being one of ABC’s biggest comedies, we don’t foresee it ending in the near future.

We don’t think there’s anything in these upcoming episodes that will shock you as far as the content goes, especially since The Conners has a pretty good sense of what it is these days. This is a series that does its best to showcase real, relatable struggle — it has a very clear image of itself and no real desire to stray from it. Of course, along the way it also wants to do its part in order to continue making you laughing. If it can check off all of these boxes, we’re going to be happy very much with it being an institution for some time.

