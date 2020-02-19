The Conners season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Clark Gregg appearing







Tonight on The Conners season 2, the connectivity between this show and Shameless continued. Emma Kenney is already a major part of the series as Harris, and we’re also now getting a chance to see Noel Fisher as Ed Jr., Dan’s much-younger brother who Ed Sr. had late in his life. We learned tonight about the passing of Dan’s father, and this did lead to Jr. becoming a larger part of the story. Dan didn’t have a great relationship with his dad, and that seems to be trickling down into what we see between the two brothers.

Be prepared for a lot of conflict on next week’s episode 14, and also be prepared for some interesting guest stars! Take, for example, an appearance from Clark Gregg! The Agents of SHIELD star is coming on board alongside his real-life wife Jennifer Grey, and we have to think that this is a fun thing for the two of them to do. How often do you get to act alongside your significant other, especially for a storyline that is this crazy? Let’s just say that these two could be of the swinging variety.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Conners season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some more news on what’s ahead:

Dan starts to bond with his younger half-brother (guest star Noel Fisher), but he can’t get over the fact that their father paid for Ed Jr.’s college education, something he refused to do for Dan. Jackie hits it off with a fun married couple (guest stars and real-life husband and wife Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey), so much so that they “invite” her into their relationship. Harris and Mark do not react well to the news that Darlene is trying to have a baby with Ben.

All in all, this looks to be an episode of The Conners stuffed full of emotional moments alongside plenty of humor. In other news, it’s precisely what you would expect from a show like this.

