The Flash season 6 episode 14 return date for Grant Gustin, cast







Curious to learn The Flash season 6 episode 14 return date at The CW, plus some other news on what lies ahead? We’ve got that for you within this piece … but also a little bit of bad news.

Let’s go ahead and get said bad news out of the way — there is no new episode next week. Originally, it seemed as though there were plans to air “Death of the Speed Force” next week, but the series has decided to reverse course to a certain extent. This episode will be coming now on Tuesday, March 10, and it’s one that has a lot of exciting stuff placed throughout. Take, for example, getting to see a little bit more of Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash! It’s been a while since he’s been around on the series but his return now could come with some twists — not just with Barry, but also the Speed Force and the surrounding world.

There’s a good chance that this episode could be game-changing, so we’re recommending that you both check this episode out and be prepared for just about anything.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Flash season 6 episode 14 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert (#614). Original airdate 3/10/2020.

Beyond seeing what’s happening with Kid Flash back on the show, we are very much excited in order to see Cisco back on the series. Valdes’ temporary exit of course leads to rumors about his future, but it never felt permanent and Cisco could be coming back with some information of his own.

