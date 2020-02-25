Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers: Mekai Curtis playing Young Kanan







Power Book III: Raising Kanan is officially in production, and we know that there’s a lot of cool stuff coming within it. We are talking, after all, about a prequel series looking back at the early days of one of the series’ most central characters.

Yet, at the same time we’re thinking that this show is going to be so much more about Kanan as opposed to either Ghost or Tommy. We’d love to see those characters emerge on the series moving forward, but we’re not at a particular place where we know for sure they will be turning up yet.

Let’s get to the great casting news now — relative newcomer Mekai Curtis, per TVLine, is going to be joining the series. He’s appeared briefly in shows like Girl Meets World and then also Arrested Development, so he’s got a little bit of TV pedigree — though not in a role of this magnitude. We’re not surprised that Raising Kanan is going with a relative unknown for this role, given that you’ll see Curtis blossom as the show does. (Ironically, 50 Cent is also a Curtis — Curtis Jackson to be specific.)

If you also want to get some more news on Raising Kanan and the role of Young Kanan, check out the official logline below:

Smart, driven and still naïve, Kanan’s world revolves around his mother, Raq, who raised him by herself. She is his everything. At the same time, he is beginning to get a sense of not only the world around him, but his place in said world. Kanan wants to be just like his mother…and that’s the problem. He’s young and wide-eyed and doesn’t know how the hustle works. And even more importantly, his mother is not nearly as keen as he is for him to follow in her footsteps. Theirs is a complicated relationship that only gets more problematic as time goes on.

