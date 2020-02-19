Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Meet Raquel Thomas, Kanan’s mom







Today, Starz announced the latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan cast member, and it’s enough reason for viewers to be excited. To go along with that, the same goes for fans of Madam Secretary.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Patina Miller (who played Daisy over on the CBS series) is going to star on the prequel series in the role of Raquel Thomas, the mother of Kanan Stark (as played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on the original show). She’s someone who could to be a key player in his story, mostly because she could be one of the biggest influences on his past. Check out the official description below:

Raquel “Raq” Thomas is cold, hard, and fierce; a successful and deadly woman taking names in a man’s world. She is tough, resolute, ruthless and yet, Raq is still capable of love. Great love. The sole recipient of that affection is her son, Kanan – he is everything to her. As much as she cares for him though, there are many instances where one wonders if she loves him for who he is, or if she loves him merely as an extension of herself. The middle child of three, Raq also carries the heavy burden as the earner for her two brothers. Raq is the sun, and everyone else in her universe exists in her orbit.

For some more news on Power Book III in video form, be sure to check out our take on Miller’s casting at the bottom of this article! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full playlist. We’ll have more news leading up to the start of all of these spin-offs.

Doesn’t that sound exciting? You better believe that it is! Miller is a Tony Award-winning actress who has a big resume and the ability to play a lot of different people. We like what we’re seeing from Book III, but there is no guarantee that we’re going to be seeing Ghost or Tommy in the prequel right away.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III, including the casting of Omar Epps

What do you think about Patina Miller playing a role on Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







