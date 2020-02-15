Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers: Omar Epps role revealed







For everyone out there wanting confirmation on Omar Epps’ Power Book III: Raising Kanan role, you don’t have to wait!

In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent himself first announced that the This Is Us / House alum is going to be playing the role of Kanan’s father. This is interesting mostly in that there isn’t a whole lot of intel out there about Kanan’s father. We don’t know where he comes from or how he treated his son … or whether or not Kanan’s dad was a big influence on him becoming the person he is now. All we know for sure is that he’s going to be an important part of the show.

(We should go ahead and note that Starz itself has not commented on the casting, and 50 edited out who Omar was playing from the Instagram post. If you read his comments, though, you can see clear evidence of the role still.)

Production on Power Book III: Raising Kanan is going to be kicking off more than likely soon, and while there isn’t a confirmed air date for the show just yet, we’re personally hoping that there are going to be some opportunities to see it on the air either late this year or in early 2021. There are some other castings that have yet to be announced, but we’re sure that they will be in the near future. There’s no real reason for anyone involved in the series to sit around and not share any further news.

What do you want to see from Omar Epps on Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

