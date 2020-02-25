





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll do our best to provide an answer to that … plus a number of other things at the same time.

Let’s of course start by sharing the unfortunate news, since there’s no reason to put that off any further. There is no new episode of the series tonight, with the biggest reason for this being that tonight, you’re getting a Democratic Debate on CBS. It’s the sort of thing that generates big ratings for the network, and in the end, it doesn’t actually interrupt the episode count for NCIS overall. There are still 24 episodes this season, and there are a lot of different stories still to come. Think along the lines of the landmark 400th episode, plus an exciting finale and hopefully some great standalone stories in between.

Want to get some more NCIS video insight now? Then be sure to watch some of our latest discussion on the future at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have episode reactions and more all season long.

We wish we had more in the way of specifics to share about the future of the series, but as of this writing, CBS is still keeping their cards close to the vest. It’s at least going to be another week until we get to see a promo, let alone some of the other content that is coming up. Hopefully, the reason for the secrecy is simply due to the fact that the writers have a lot of great stuff to hide. Maybe they’re waiting to surprise us? Well, we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Just know that, at least for now, March 10 is the earliest that we’re expecting new episodes of the show to come on the air.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including more news on the 400th episode

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







