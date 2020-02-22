NCIS 400th episode: When will more details come out?







The NCIS 400th episode is, in the minds of many, one of the biggest television events of the spring. Think about it like this — how many series get an opportunity to actually celebrate this long a period of time on the air? It’s a rare thing, and this is something that the entire cast and crew should smile about.

We’re sure that behind the scenes, there is going to be a big party-of-sorts with a cake and the like. We also know that there’s going to be a more public event commemorating the occasion. We’ve known for some time now that NCIS would be having a special panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles this year, but we’ve got a few more assorted details now! Let’s start with this — the event is being held on Sunday, March 15, and it is being billed specifically as a celebration of the 400th episode. We’d anticipate that there are a number of stories that will be told about the show’s entire run, in addition to some valuable scoop on what lies ahead.

Want to purchase tickets to PaleyFest now? Then you can do so over at the official Ticketmaster page! The event is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, which is about as iconic a venue as you’re going to find. The 400th episode itself isn’t going to air until a little bit later in the spring, but we still imagine that there will be conversation about it here.

So what do we know about this event at the moment? The showrunners know that this is a very important occasion, as few shows ever make it to this milestone and there is a reasonably-good chance that few more will ever make it here at all. Steven Binder and Frank Cardea told CarterMatt late last year that they had a rough idea of revolving it around the remaining originals in Ducky and Gibbs, but also noted that this was still subject to change as we were so early on in the process.

Are there a ton of things we’d love to see? Sure, including past cameos, big character reveals, and maybe a tease or two about the future of NCIS could be. Yet, we also recognize that there is only an hour of programming here; there’s only so much that the team will be able to cram in!

What do you want to see on the 400th episode of NCIS?

400 plus reasons to celebrate the 400th episode of #NCIS. Join us and get your tickets now at https://t.co/0fL9bIvcsO! pic.twitter.com/gEkPop4N4t — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 21, 2020

