This Is Us season 4 episode 15 sneak peek: Can Kate, Toby fix things?







Tonight on NBC, you’re going to have a chance to see This Is Us season 4 episode 15 air. It’s a story entitled “Clouds,” and it’s going to be one with a number of important events that take place.

Take, for example, the latest for Toby and Kate. In the sneak peek below, Toby does his best to apologize for some recent events leading up to Kate going to the cabin with Kevin and Randall. He wants her to know that he was tired and just frustrated — but that spending time with baby Jack was a godsend. He feels a whole lot better about his relationship with his son and that was getting his motor running a little bit.

Toby wants to try to make things better and through that, he decides to surprise Kate by working to convert the garage into a music studio. It is a lovely gesture, but it’s one that doesn’t seem to produce his desired ending. Kate is going to need some time in order to properly deal with some of what she’s gone through, and Toby has to be okay with that. This is a clear sign that the two are far from being out of the woods, but there are some glimmers of hope here. We definitely think, if nothing else, that Toby and Kate have a chance after seeing some of the effort that Toby is trying to put into this.

Before they can talk too much more about the situation, though, Kate gets a message from Madison, who wants to apologize over the whole incident with Kevin. (Like we’ve tried to say here, there is a lot of stuff on Kate’s plate.)

