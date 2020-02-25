SWAT season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Press and personal problems







We know that it’s been a wait in order to check out SWAT season 3 episode 14 — yet, we’re inching ever closer to the return! The last time we saw the show, there was some pretty exciting and ambitious stuff going on halfway around the world.

So how is the show planning to press onward? The next order of business is going to come on March 4 with “Animus,” an installment that features a dangerous criminal coupled with a few other things — take, for example, some key characters having to speak out in front of the press. These characters don’t get themselves involved in this world for the sake of public glory; it’s about saving lives on an individual level. This feels like the sort of situation that could prove itself to be quite difficult for some.

Want to get a few more details all about this now? Then we suggest that you check out the full SWAT season 3 episode 14 synopsis:

“Animus” – The SWAT team searches for a link between the seemingly unconnected victims of a lone gunman targeting women. Also, Luca assists with a homicide investigation in his neighborhood; Lieutenant Lynch pushes Chris to do a news interview; and Hondo reaches a juncture in his relationship with Nichelle, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, March 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Hondo – Nichelle relationship is going to be fascinating to watch now given that he still has so much room to grow when it comes to his personal relationships. There’s a lot of work here that could be done when it comes to making sure that the two are together in the long-term. It’s conflicts like you see in this episode that could be a real determination of their long-term value as a couple. We’ll have to wait and see precisely where the story goes.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to SWAT season 3 episode 14?

Are you glad that the show is finally coming back on the air soon? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







