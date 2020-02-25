Better Call Saul season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Is Mike spiraling?







Next week on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 3, we’re sticking to the show’s standard air date and time on Mondays. Yet, we’re also moving in some unexpected directions with one Mike Ehrmantraut. Think about where we were at the end of the premiere, as it seemd as though the character was struggling with the new paradigm in his life. Mike’s not really the sort of guy who expresses himself often — so when he does, you know that it really means something. We think he’s not used to killing like he did at the end of season 4 — and remember, at one point this was a guy used to actually defending the law.

Change has been a theme of this show in some ways for a while, but we’d argue now in this season, it’s perhaps more present and paramount than ever before. We’re at a point where we are starting to see everyone reach these huge turning points in their lives. Jimmy’s adopting this Saul Goodman persona, whereas with Kim, she’s at a spot where she simply has to gauge how she feels about said persona, We know that this is not going to be an altogether easy thing for her to handle, and that is putting it lightly. (Given that she’s not around within the Breaking Bad timeline, we know it’s not something that will be a part of her world forever. It’s how she leaves that is the largest question.)

If you want a few more details now, then check out the full Better Call Saul season 5 episode 3 synopsis:

Jimmy’s business enters uncharted territory; Kim’s confidence is tested when she’s faced with a legal problem only she can solve; Nacho navigates increased pressure from Gus; Mike continues to spiral.

