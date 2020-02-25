Power Book III: Raising Kanan filming begins, says 50 Cent







Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a show we’re going to be waiting to see for a pretty long time. It’s the second show in the pipeline after Power Book II: Ghost, and we don’t even know the entirety of the cast just yet!

With that being said, though, it is quite nice to be able to sit here and say that filming for the prequel series, all about the early days of one Kanan Stark, is officially underway. This was confirmed in a new post on Instagram by executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. We imagine that this will continue over the next few months as we see more and more details about what this show will look like.

We do think that, in general, there are a ton of misconceptions out there about what this show is and how it could look. For example, there are a lot of people out there assuming that Book III is going to feature the young versions of Tommy, Ghost, and Angela that we saw in that brief scene at the end of the Power series finale. Yet, at the same time nothing is actually confirmed on that subject. The only things that we know for sure are that Kanan is the focus, and that we’re going to be meeting his parents, as well. We also want to see Breeze turn up at some point, given that this character has such a large place within the overall mythology.

As of right now, we expect Book III to premiere either in late 2020 or early 2021 … we’ll just have to wait and see what happens here.

