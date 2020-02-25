Black Lightning season 3 episode 15 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week on Black Lightning season 3 episode 15, everything is going to be escalating to a very different level. We’re getting set for war! This is one of the most chaotic sequences that we’ve had on the show to date, and everything with the Markovians is building up to a big ending and a possible cliffhanger. We know that there’s another season coming — we just have to hope that it’s going to be worthwhile.

Also, we’re psyched for next week just because we’re getting more of Wayne Brady. The Gravedigger is such a different character than we’re used to seeing from him and there’s something kinda exhilarating about watching him in this world.

Now, let’s get to some of the details. Below, CarterMatt has the full Black Lightning season 3 episode 15 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

THE PIERCE FAMILY PREPARES FOR WAR – After learning that Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady) and the Markovians are coming to attack Freeland, the Pierce family prepares for war. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles (#315). Original airdate 3/2/2020.

In case you are wondering, the final episode of the season is airing on March 9. This is the one that will feature the final showdown between the Gravedigger and Black Lightning, and that is when all of the cards will be on the table. It’s almost strange in a way that the series is ending so soon this year. It definitely feels, at least at the moment, like there are many more stories within this world worth telling. We wish that there were some opportunities to hear a little bit more about them.

