





Is Manifest new tonight over on NBC? Within this article, we share an answer to that … but then also look more towards the future.

Now, let’s just get some of the most-woeful news out of the way. There is no new episode of the series on the network tonight, as the network is using the premiere of The Voice in order to launch a new iteration of Little Big Shots. If we had it our way, we’d of course have kept the Josh Dallas drama on the air — we want it to get the biggest ratings possible! Yet, NBC is gonna do whatever they’re gonna do and we just have to live with that.

When Manifest does return, we imagine that there’s going to be a story that is WELL worth waiting for. Think in terms about who we just lost in TJ, and what some of the ramifications of that death are going to be. It is actually going to bring Ben and Olive together as they unify behind a new cause, but that doesn’t mean that they will be doing it in some happy fashion. It’s a dark journey that the two could be on moving forward.

Want some more news regarding what’s coming? In the event you haven’t seen it already, we suggest that you check out the Manifest season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

03/02/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : In the wake of a devastating tragedy, Ben tries to connect with a despondent Olive. Michaela questions Jared’s loyalties, and Saanvi shares a medical breakthrough that could change the course of all their lives. TV-14

So is TJ really dead? Given what we’ve seen characters on this show go through already, we’re not so sure he is gone. We wouldn’t rule a whole lot out, and if he’s still out there, that comes with its own fair share of questions already.

