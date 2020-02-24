The Blacklist season 7 return date finally confirmed; what’s next?







NBC absolutely kept us waiting in the wings a long time for The Blacklist season 7 to have a return date. Now, we’re happy to have it!

In a post on Twitter, the show did confirm recently that March 20 is when the James Spader – Megan Boone series will be back with new episodes. There were claims that this was going to be the case earlier this month, but the original article was inexplicably scrubbed from the internet. We do still have questions about other parts of the return date (will there still be two episodes that air on the day?), but we’re at least glad to know that this is when the show’s going to be coming back for more.

The best news that we can remind you of now is this — there are still 12 more episodes to go this season! That’s without even mentioning the fact that there is now an official season 8 renewal, so that means that, when the dust settles, we could actually have more than 30 episodes still to go. That’s regardless of whether or not season 8 is the end, provided that this season will deliver a 22-episode season in the way in which we expect.

As for the next question we’re set to wonder, it has a lot to do with when we’re going to get some more official details revealed over at the network. Our guess is that within the next week or so, a few various odds and ends on the show could start to trickle out. That’s exciting, especially when it comes to learning just how involved Katarina Rostova will be in the near-future of the story.

What do you want to see from The Blacklist season 7 when the show returns?

