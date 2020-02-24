Chicago Fire season 8 episode 15 sneak peek: Roman looks for help







Coming up on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 15, there are a number of different things that you can expect to see — with one of the biggest ones being Roman being a major part of this world once more! He’s only coming back for these two hours, but they are going to nonetheless prove to be powerful.

The sneak peek below serves as a great opportunity to learn a little bit more about what’s going on. Roman’s sister is missing, and in the Chicago Fire part of the crossover he details to the folks of Firehouse 51 some of what’s going on and a number of the different things that he’s gone through. He recognizes that his sister had a wild side, but she’s also fallen more in with a bad crowd as of late and set herself up for problems aplenty. Because he is not with the Chicago Police Department anymore, Voight’s a little hesitant at first to let him in on a case in an official capacity. Heck, even if he was we wonder if he would still let something happen. After all, Roman is family and he’s going to be so invested in this that he may not see every part of the situation clearly.

The second part of this preview involves Roman with Burgess, as he questions what’s going on with her and wonders as to whether or not she has changed. The truth is, she has — she’s gone through a lot as of late. Yet, she’s not altogether interested in telling Roman at this time what she’s going through in regards to her miscarriage. Instead, she just tells him that he would’ve made detective had he stuck around in Chicago.

Also, she tells Roman that he’s also changed — which is probably true in more ways than even we know. Very few people are ever the same years removed, especially when they have been in a completely different place as Roman has.

What do you think is going to be coming on this Chicago Fire – PD crossover event?

