Chicago Fire season 8 episode 15 return date: The crossover begins







If you’re interested in learning the Chicago Fire season 8 episode 15 return date, we’ve got that info for you within!

What we have at the moment is a combination of good news of bad. The oh-so-bad news at the moment is that there is no new episode next week. However, here’s the good news — there is a big crossover coming! We’ve heard rumblings for some time that we’re going to have an event with Chicago PD and Fire — it’s going to happen here in epic fashion, and you’re going to see a returning character in Sean Roman back in the One Chicago universe.

If you haven’t seen it just yet, take a look at the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 15 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

02/26/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In a two-show crossover event with “Chicago P.D.,” a series of teen opioid overdoses sees Severide partner with Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty), but begins to suspect there’s more to the story than his old friend is telling him. Casey tries to be there for Brett as she considers her birth mother’s offer to meet. TV-14

We know that the crossover is understandably going to take top billing, but we don’t want to forget about what’s happening with Brett. The relationship between her and Casey has been an enormous discussion point for the fan base, and we’re sure that the writers are going to continue to explore things here. Casey’s going to be doing what he can to just be there for Brett when it comes to her biological mother. This is such an important time for her and he is recognizing what this means to her. This is the sort of thing that can bring the two of them so much closer together. We’ll see what sort of long-term consequences that this brings about.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on Chicago Fire right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 8 episode 15?

What part of this story are you the most excited to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







