NCIS season 18: When can we expect renewal news to come in?







Is there a good chance at there being an NCIS season 18 renewal in the near future at CBS? If we had to answer that question simply, we’d say yes. This show delivers great live numbers for CBS and to go along with that, it has also set itself up well in terms of syndication and DVR viewers.

Yet, we’re probably still a reasonably long time away from news coming in on the show … though it may happen a little sooner than you would assume. Over the past couple of years, the trend has been to get some official renewal news for the show around the second week in April. It often goes along with a new deal that is signed from star Mark Harmon, who also is tied to NCIS: New Orleans as an executive producer.

So why could we get a renewal a little bit earlier this time around? A part of it could just be due to renewals in general happening a little bit earlier on this year than usual. Take, for example, The CW already renewing their entire lineup, while we’ve also seen already NBC go ahead with an eighth season of The Blacklist. The argument behind this is that it makes the May sweeps ratings period a little bit less of a mad dash for networks, and beyond that it also may be tied to fears over a writers strike and networks wanting to ensure that they can get some scripts worked on a little bit in advance.

In the end, we wouldn’t be stunned if there is some renewal news that comes out in March. NCIS will continue to air new episodes until May, and at this point we like to think the series making it to at least a season 20 is feasible.

