NCIS season 17 episode 17 return date hopes for Mark Harmon series







Want to know the NCIS season 17 episode 17 return date over at CBS, plus some more intel on what’s coming? Consider this article your source for both of those very things.

Let’s begin here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode airing on CBS in one week’s time. To go along with that, there’s not one the following week, either. It’s fairly traditional for NCIS to take the end of February off, so don’t look at this as some sort of game-changing shocker that exists just for 2020 and 2020 only. Because we’re already two-thirds through the season, the network is going

As of right now, signs point to Tuesday, March 10 being when NCIS returns to the air — however, there is no confirmation on that at the moment from CBS. The Futon Critic reports that “In a Nutshell” will be the title for the next new episode, which mostly just makes us think about what happened to Mr. Peanut around the Super Bowl. There’s probably a big case at the center of that story, but we’re not sure that there should be any grander expectations than just that. Remember for a few moments here that there are some bigger things coming later this season — think in terms of the 400th episode, which is going to be a chance in order to see a celebration of the show’s past and hopefully its future. Meanwhile, we’re sure that the writers have something cool cooked up for the finale — we’d love to see more of Tobias Fornell at some point. Doesn’t the timing seem right for it at this point?

Alas, don’t expect a promo for episode 17 until March — CBS has a tendency to keep people waiting.

