The Bachelor spoilers: The Peter Weber, Madison Prewett timeline







Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor is a mere matter of hours away, and we know that this one is important for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, the idea that Peter Weber and Madison Prewett’s relationship could totally fall apart over what Peter’s done with some other women on this season.

The sneak peek below via ABC News gives you a good sense of what’s coming, and it does also serve as a great refresher on what’s happening. At some point before the two sit down for the evening portion of the overnight date, Madison makes it clear to Peter that she wouldn’t be okay if he was with someone else. Yet, he has been intimate with some other people. Did he know this before the overnight dates with Victoria and Hannah Ann? We don’t think that this preview altogether spells that out.

Yet, Madison does tell Peter at this sit-down before the fantasy suite that she wouldn’t be comfortable moving forward with him if he has been intimate with someone else. She makes it clear that she’s not trying to judge him or hold his feet to the fire, but this is just an expectation that she has for herself. The way that she relates this is clear that she’s not trying to be cruel to him. It’s true that there is probably an expectation of intimacy on this show, and there are people who may wonder why Madison chose to be a part of it in the first place. Yet, there’s nothing within the show’s contract that suggests that she has to go ahead and follow the lead of every other contestant. Peter may set the rules for what he wants to do on this season, but love is a two-way street.

Based on every single thing that we’ve seen so far this season from Peter and Madison, we definitely do think that there are feelings that the two have for each other. We Don’t even really think at this point that the situation is altogether complex. It’s largely a function now of whether or not Madison can get past some of what happened and still find a future with Peter. That’s a conversation that will likely determine her staying power tonight.

