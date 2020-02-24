The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber, Madison Prewett’s overnight date







On Monday night’s The Bachelor, we have a good sense that the overnight date with Peter Weber and Madison Prewett will be dramatic. Odds are, you’ve seen some promos already! Madison’s decision to save herself for marriage is one thing, but it’s another altogether if she wants Peter to not be with the other women. Depending on when she tells him this, it could prove difficult — what if he’s already been intimate with some of the other women?

Want some more news when it comes to The Bachelor in video form? Then check out some of the latest Bachelorette odds at the bottom of this article! After you check that out, remember here to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube. We’ve also got a full The Bachelor playlist with some other news.

It’s tricky to figure out precisely how things are going to unfold with Peter and Madison on their date. Yet, we can say this — at first, things are going to be starting off great! They’re going to have a crazy date that will get their adrenaline pumping. Sometimes, this sort of date just terrifies the people that are on it, but they feel on the surface game for it. The sneak peek below is mostly positive, but remember this — it may just be the calm before a very significant storm that blows through a little bit later in the episode.

If you want some more details beyond that, check out the official synopsis for this episode below:

Peter is hoping to get past the roadblock Madison has thrown up with her personal demand. The couple is challenged to climb the outside of one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. Frightened, Madison feels safe and secure in Peter’s arms and realizes he may be the one. But will her principles outweigh the love she feels? Will Peter lose her?

The possibility of Madison leaving is very much there, since she seems to want something that Peter may not be able to give. That’s just something we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach on in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor now!

How do you think that things are going to go on The Bachelor with Peter and Madison?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







