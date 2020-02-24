The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16: More teases on big Shaun episode







In some ways, it’s almost worth a “go figure” that Monday night’s The Good Doctor is a huge one for Dr. Shaun Murphy — they all are! This is a consequence to him being the main driving force of the show, and also someone in the midst of a number of complicated stories all about relationships.

On this past episode, we ended up seeing Freddie Highmore’s character become single again after his split from Carly — we do think that there were feelings there, but there was also something inescapable with Lea. It’s been there with these characters from the first season, but the challenge is seeing if Lea is ever going to fully reciprocate some of those feelings.

So while Monday night’s episode is likely poised to see some sort of emotional confession revolving around Shaun and Lea, rest assured that this isn’t all that this episode is going to be — there are plans for some fun moments with some other characters mixed in with drama and big cases. Highmore is the director for this episode, and here is some of what he had to say on the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“There’s an underlying fun to the episode … Shaun and Park go off on this investigative journey as they dig into this case. Shaun gets very on-board with the idea of this undercover investigation of sorts that takes them outside of the hospital. That has a fun energy that drives things forward.” He continues: “What’s underlying Shaun’s quest in [episode] 16 more generally is the idea that he needs to tell Lea the truth and that he needs to be open with her and try to communicate to her how he feels. But that’s easier said than done.”

We would like to see something more when it comes to closure for Shaun and Lea at the end of this season, but we know that there are plenty of reasons not to expect anything in the near future. Just think about it like this — life doesn’t always give you closure. Sometimes there are big question marks and gaps you have to wait and see filled in.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on The Good Doctor and what lies ahead

What do you think is coming on The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around in the event you want some more news pertaining to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







