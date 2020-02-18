The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16 promo: Shaun’s confession







Coming up on The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16, Dr. Shaun Murphy finds himself at a crossroads. One relationship is over — he and Carly have broken up. She just realized last night that Shaun’s feelings for Lea were such that she couldn’t contend with it. It’s an understandable decision for her to make, and this puts Shaun now in a position where he could very well make a move.

How long will Shaun want to bottle up some of these feelings? He’s realizing that they are there, and he probably also recognizes that there is only so long that he can choose to ignore them. They’re going to find their way out of him eventually, but there is a risk factor here. He and Lea are friends. He’s already had his heart broken by her before. If she doesn’t return some of the feelings that he has, then he runs the risk of the two of them falling apart. This is not something that wouldn’t be easy for anyone, let alone someone like Shaun.

Also, there’s the other variable that Carly is still at the hospital, and with Lea having a job there now, all of these characters are going to see each other. Yea, that could definitely end up being a little bit awkward. The longer that we see all of this last, the easier it could become … but it’s going to prove tough at first.

In general, it feels like Shaun finding his way with matters of the heart is one of the biggest themes of season 3. There are a lot of different hills that he’s going to have to climb and in the end, we have to hope that he will understand himself and find happiness. It may just not come this season. Lea may not be at a place where she’s ready to recognize things with him. There are so many different ways that his world could end up crashing down to earth.

