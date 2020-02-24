The Rookie season 2 ratings return stronger; God Friended Me rises







We know that lead-ins often still matter greatly in the television industry, and there is no better example of this than what we’re seeing from Sunday night’s lineup.

After all, consider this when it comes to The Rookie — thanks in part to a smart marketing campaign plus airing following new American Idol episodes, the drama series managed to rise to a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, its best number of the season. This is the sort of performance that, if it holds, could help Nathan Fillion and company stick around for a third season on ABC. There’s no reason to think otherwise. The challenge will of course be preserving this number. Last night’s new episode was the first one in months, and that plus the Lucy Chen cliffhanger may be a big reason why the numbers are a little bit better.

Yet, the good news from last night is not just exclusively for the folks over at ABC. After all, CBS saw some rather-nice gains with God Friended Me and NCIS: New Orleans each recovering from their previous low outings to finish with a 0.6 in the demo. This should help the network keep from panicking and/or thinking as though these shows are not performing up to snuff. They’ve always done well in total viewers, but the challenge is that demo viewership does matter a great deal when it comes to advertising.

Finally, there’s some good news when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as last night’s episode recovered to a 0.5. That’s incredibly important given that this is the sort of show that will often fall following the end of one episode and leading up to the next. Musically-based shows do sometimes have a hard time maintaining an audience. Luckily, Zoey’s Extraordinary is figuring this stuff out just fine — at least for an episode.

