The Rookie season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A complicated ride-along







Are you prepared for The Rookie season 2 episode 12 next week? The good news is that we’re going to be on the other side of a big cliffhanger. Of course, there are still a lot of struggles coming for John Nolan and the rest of the main characters.

For starters, next week’s “Now and Then” is going to feature an appearance from his son’s fiancée. This is going to be a foundation for some more crazy stories that could come a little bit later. We know, after all, that Pete Davidson is going to be playing someone who will be close to John as well a little later this season.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 2 episode 12 synopsis with some more news when it comes to the series:

“Now and Then” – Nolan takes his son’s fiancé, Abigail, on a ride-along after she shows interest in becoming a police officer. Meanwhile, Jackson’s relationship is becoming complicated at work on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” airing SUNDAY, MARCH 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The funny thing about ride-alongs is this — they may feel like a great idea on the surface for the people involved, but you gotta remember this — sometimes, things can go terribly wrong. There’s no real way to predict how something like this is going to go in advance so you just have to prepare for more or less any possibility. It could be the sort of thing that may cause Abigail to lose pretty much all the interest that she once had.

Of course, the funny thing about The Rookie is that most cops Nolan’s age would be able to pass along decades’ worth of experience to Abigail. He’s just not that guy, and he doesn’t have anywhere close to that level of history out in the field.

