Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Mike Bloomberg talk







Tonight marked the second new episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver this season, and there was definitely a lot of great stuff throughout. Oliver did spend at least a little bit of time dealing with Donald Trump headlines, but soon after that went after another target: Mike Bloomberg.

One of the most brilliant observations Oliver made tonight was the sheer number of Mike Bloomberg ads that exist — they’re everywhere. They are all of the air, they’re on the radio, and we’ve even listened to some of them prior to podcasts. Oliver at one point even talked about Bloomberg paying Instagram influencers to create fun memes related to his campaign. It is an innovative strategy, and it does show just how far he is willing to go in order to get his desired effect. That’s without even getting into some of Bloomberg’s most controversial policies — including stop-and-frisk.

This entire segment of Bloomberg was an evisceration of some of his policies, including him having a public apology not too long after he started his campaign.

