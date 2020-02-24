Good Girls season 3 episode 3 spoilers: How desperate is Beth?







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on Good Girls season 3 episode 3 when it airs on NBC? Next week’s installment is entitled “Egg Roll,” and that makes us think of both food and Easter at the same time … and we’re now hungry to go along with it.

Obviously, though, this installment is going to be WAY more complicated than a single title can ever hope to spell out. There’s going to be a TON of important stuff coming here, whether it be news on Beth fighting for everything in her or Ruby getting more into a unique part of the business world. This is a show that loves to tow the line between the expected and the surprising. They’re eager to find a way to give you something great, and that means keeping you on your toes … while also delivering stories for our title characters that feel in line with who they are.

If you want to get some more insight on this particular episode and what’s coming up, we simply suggest that you check out the full Good Girls season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

03/01/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : A desperate Beth does everything she can to stay alive while dealing with the unexpected challenges of being a boss and finds help in the least likely of places. Dean suffers the ramifications of doing things differently at work. Meanwhile, Ruby and Stan figure out how to make her new business venture work for them. TV-14

Now, of course, is the part of the article where we do our best to encourage you to keep watching. After all, we know that this is a great show and one worthy of airing for more seasons. Unfortunately, we’re also aware that it doesn’t always deliver some of the ratings that we’d like for it to. Its success mostly has been based on its digital numbers, but it does also need to find a way to do well in some other mediums also.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Girls!

What do you want to see on Good Girls season 3 episode 3?

Where do you envision this season going? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







