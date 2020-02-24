NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 13 spoilers: A JAG captain’s murder







Are you set to see some of what’s coming up on NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 13 on CBS? This is an installment entitled “The Root of All Evil,” and that should be enough to scare you — or really scare anyone in general.

Yet, as intimidating as that tile may be, there is something about this episode that is going to feel rather familiar. After all, the majority of this episode is going to be revolving around a murder case first and foremost. It’s about figuring out what happened to a JAG captain — given their job, you definitely have to believe that there are all sorts of people out there who have some various motives for doing away with him. After all, it also just so happens that this person has a TON of money. We don’t have to tell you that money is as big of a motivating factor as you’re going to ever find!

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 13 synopsis with more news as to what to expect:

“The Root of All Evil” – The team investigates the murder of a JAG captain who was discovered at home by his daughter, the only heir to his large estate. Also, Sebastian is intimidated when he is put in charge of a team on his first day of Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team (REACT) training, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, March 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Sebastian storyline is one that excites us mostly because it seems to be one that is fairly ongoing — and also is somewhat true to life. One of the things that NCIS: New Orleans is showing to do a good job at right now is giving us a good sense of ALL of the different organizations and teams that are a part of what Pride and company do. It does flesh out this world and make it so much more realistic in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some more news as to what’s coming. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







