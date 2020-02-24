Better Call Saul season 5 episode 2 air date: Jimmy’s promotional stunt







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 2? We gotta kick things off with this — you won’t be waiting long for it! This is an episode that will be airing in just under 24 hours, and it’s one that is going to throw you through some loops.

Take, for example, what’s going to be happening with Jimmy McGill. He’s going to think that he is ready to take on his new “role” of Saul Goodman. Yet, at the same time he’s going to deal with some unexpected outcomes. There are some big problems coming — sure, not so big that he’s going to need to become Gene, but pretty big nonetheless.

Also, Jimmy’s also going to have to realize that working as Saul has some personal consequences as well. Kim Wexler has some serious reservations about it, as you would expect all things considered. Why would she be super-excited for Jimmy to become something so far from his previous self? It’s going to be a tough thing for her to digest in the end.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Better Call Saul season 5 episode 2 synopsis with more information as to what’s coming:

Jimmy’s promotional stunt has unintended consequences; Nacho takes extreme measures to earn Lalo’s trust; Saul is a success at the courthouse but still has yet to win Kim over; simmering with rage and self-loathing, Mike loses his temper.

Be prepared to see Mike lose his temper on a number of different occasions throughout this season. This is a more violent version of the character than we’ve seen — it just comes with the territory.

After episode 2, Better Call Saul will continue to air in this timeslot on Monday nights.

