





The Walking Dead season 10 episode 9 delivered one big story whammy after the next, and a lot of times, it involves characters being killed off.

This time around, though, the fate of two characters in Connie and Magna is definitely left up in the air. Both of them were led into Carol’s plan to locate the zombie horde, but in the end, they each found themselves trapped within after the fact. The explosion’s now left them in a precarious spot — everyone else has found a way out and yet, those two are still stuck within with their fate hanging up in the air.

While Carol already seems to be writing off as dead and blaming herself for it, we do think that the situation might be a little bit more complicated than that. After the great Glenn – dumpster crisis back in the show’s past, we’re not sure that you can point to any situation with this show and draw a big assumption. With that, we don’t think you can call them dead for sure. There was a suggestion that there could be another possible way in to rescue them … if that’s going to be attempted.

For now, though, we don’t think that we can rule out either Connie or Magna as being gone for good. Also, let’s face it — we’d rather spend some time after this episode thinking about what’s going on here, as opposed to fixating all that much on what’s going on with Negan and Alpha. After seeing everything that we saw within this past episode … let’s just say that we’re good.

