When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 2: Could Faith leave Hope Valley?







What lies ahead on When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 2? Tonally, there are likely a number of familiar things you can expect. Take, for example, romance coursing through several stories as Elizabeth tries to figure out her future.

Yet, remember that the Hallmark Channel series is about more than just romance. That’s something that does tend to get a little bit lost when you look at a lot of the promotional material that is out there. This is a show about family, about connections, and about watching characters try to find some of their happiness. Sometimes, though, that could mean having to travel away from Hope Valley in order to find it.

Curious in some additional insight? Below, CarterMatt has the full When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 2 synopsis (via SpoilerTV) with more news on what lies ahead:

Nathan tries to protect his niece by keeping her away from her grandfather, an ex-convict, but is torn by her desire to get to know him and learn more about her late mother. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) does her best to support Nathan, including helping him host a sleepover for his niece. Bill (Jack Wagner) and Lucas (Chris McNally) join forces when a rumor about food poisoning impacts their businesses. Faith (Andrea Brooks) considers a job opportunity that would take her out of Hope Valley, while Carson (Paul Greene) has a different career path in mind for her. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) feels hurt when Clara (Eva Bourne) and Elizabeth ignore her well-intentioned advice, while Jesse (Aren Buchholz) turns to Lee (Kavan Smith) for tips on a happy marriage.

As we get a little bit further into this season, some of these stories could be fleshed-out further, including the status of local businesses (our heart goes out to Bill and Lucas for now). With Faith, though, this is a story that could revolve substantially around the now. We know that Andrea Brooks joined Supergirl in a larger role prior to the start of this season — does that mean we’ll see a lot less of her here? It’s definitely something to consider for the time being…

Related News – Be sure to score some other news when it comes to When Calls the Heart now

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







