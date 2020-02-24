NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 16 spoilers: Fatima is captured!







There are a number of big stories coming up over the course of NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15 on CBS next week. What stands out? You do have an appearance from rapper Offset in a major guest role. To go along with that, though, you are also going to have a chance to see the beginnings of Fatima as a series regular!

If you missed it, several weeks ago it was first revealed that Medalion Rahimi would be promoted — an exciting development, indeed. We’ve loved a lot of what this character has brought to the show the past couple of years, but her return next week will be a little outside of the realm of normalcy for her. The last we saw Fatima, we found the character off on a top-secret mission for Hetty. Now, she’s going to be in danger, and it’s going to be up the remainder of the team in order to get answers.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up:

“Alsiyadun” – When Fatima is captured while on a mission and held for ransom, Callen and Sam enlist a deep undercover CIA agent, Kadri (guest star Kiari “Offset” Cephus), to help get her back, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The good news entering this episode is that we know that Fatima’s going to find her way out of this situation okay. She’s going to have the support of a rather large team, and we’ve also seen many times over that she’s more than capable of handling herself, as well. When you combine all of this stuff a million times over, you’ve got a reason to be very-much optimistic in whatever the future brings for her. We just hope that we get to know more about Fatima the person to go along with some of her skills as an agent.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right away

What do you think is going to be coming on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







