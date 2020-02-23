Batwoman episode 14 return date: ‘Grinning from Ear to Ear’







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Batwoman episode 14, starting off with when it’s going to air on The CW? Consider this article your source on all of this information — the title is “Grinning from Ear to Ear,” so all of those Alice in Wonderland allusions are going to continue for at least the near future.

Unfortunately, the “near future” in this case does not mean that the show will be back on The CW next week. The network has confirmed that the next new episode is airing on Sunday, March 8, meaning that you will have a one-week hiatus in between. Is a little bit strange that we’re having a hiatus so soon after just having one? Sure, but that’s something that the network has plotted out. They want there to be some sort of continuous run of episodes leading up to the end of the season — that way, the show has you hooked. Also, it’s a great way to build up momentum and get you all the more excited for a season 2. We’re lucky that we know there’s a season 2 already. That makes the anticipation a little less worrisome!

Unfortunately, what we can’t speak to at the moment is who will make it out of this season in one piece…

Below, CarterMatt has the full Batwoman episode 14 synopsis with more specifics as to what lies ahead:

AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the trail of a villain targeting social media mavens. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets an unexpected visit from her mother, and Mary (Nicole Kang) offers her expertise to assist Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy (#114). Original airdate 3/8/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale now

What do you want to see when it comes to Batwoman episode 14?

Are you bummed out having to wait a while for it? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around — there will be more news when it comes to the show soon. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







