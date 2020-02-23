Riverdale season 4 spoilers: Boss on Hermoine, FP leaving the show







Early today, some particularly shocking news came out from within the world of Riverdale. Not only are we losing Skeet Ulrich’s character of FP, but we’re also seeing the last of Marisol Nichols’ character of Hermoine. Both of these actors confirmed their exits in new statements, and while it’s shocking in some ways, we also understand why this is happening.

Think about things this way — some of the characters on this show are growing up. After graduation, there is no confirmation as to exactly where some of the younger characters are going to be going. There is no guarantee that the parents are going to have all of that much of a major role at all. (Heck, when you think about it, Hermoine’s barely been in this season so far — you want to make sure that you’re giving your actors enough to do in the event that you are keeping them around.)

So why have these exits now? While executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did not share many specifics, he did release a statement via TVLine all about it:

“Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

We’ll have to wait for some time in order to see whether or not there are some appearances in the future. For the time being, our biggest point of curiosity is learning more about what happens to write the characters off now. Graduation, coupled with a time jump, seems to be the most-likely scenario. Yet, in the end, that is all this is for now: Just a scenario, and just something to guess about for the time being.

