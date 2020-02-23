Call the Midwife season 9 finale: Did Nonnatus House shut down?







Tonight, the Call the Midwife season 9 finale arrived on the network with a great deal of ambition … but then also grave concern.

Take, for example, the unfortunate hope that Nonnatus House could cease to be the operation that it was. There were concerns that funding could be stripped, leaving many of the sisters without a home or a proper future. There was a time when it didn’t feel as though there was a great deal of hope for some of these characters’ future; yet, we know that Poplar wouldn’t give up on them. Meanwhile, the same goes for the midwives.

Close to the end of the episode, Trixie delivered what was an impassionate speech to the men who could keep the Order going. She noted the names of those who the midwives have helped; she recognized the value of infants and mothers and made it clear that they provide a much-needed service. They don’t do it for greed; instead, they did it because they find value in it.

In the end, the result of Trixie’s work was bittersweet. While Nonnatus found itself getting a reprieve, it may only be a temporary one. The only thing that they can do now is keep fighting — and we imagine that this is still going to be a story moving forward. Kevin’s drug issues also rose to new heights tonight, as his addiction led to him suffering on the job and eventually fainting. His medical career is now up in the air, and the top priority for him now has to be finding a way to get treatment for what ails him.

On much more of a sad note, the episode did bring an end to the story of Valerie’s gran. These two have been through a lot over the years but, in the end, she passed away.

This was, no doubt, an installment steeped in sadness and the harsh realities of life. Yet, it was also one that did enough to give us some hope for the future. Nonnatus lives on, the midwives can keep fighting for the future, and there will certainly be more heartbreak around many corners. Such is a way of this world, for better and for worse.

