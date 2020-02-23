Call the Midwife season 10 premiere date hopes on BBC One







Following today’s big season 9 finale, are you curious in learning about the Call the Midwife season 10 premiere date? Or, do you want a better sense of the show’s long-term future? Consider this article your early source.

The good news that we’ll announce first and foremost here is that you don’t have anything to worry about in the near future — there is already a Call the Midwife season 10 on tap! This announcement was first made some time ago as a way for BBC One to secure one of its most-popular shows. The show was actually renewed through a season 11, so there is actually nothing to worry about when it comes to the long-term future here, either.

In a statement confirming the renewal at the time, here is what show writer Heidi Thomas had to say:

“Even after all these years, it still feels as though Call the Midwife has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give.

“We are blessed with the best cast, crew and audience a show could wish for and I could not be more excited about our future.”

When will Call the Midwife season 10 premiere?

The simplest answer to that is Christmas Day. Both this upcoming season and also season 11 are going to have a Christmas Special, and these events are a wonderful way to keep people feeling warm and welcome around the holidays. We don’t foresee this being a tradition that ever changes. We don’t even want it change, either.

As for when season 10 could premiere on PBS in America, think along the lines of spring 2021. We don’t want to get too ahead ourselves here, mostly because season 9 has yet to premiere stateside. Regardless, the Christmas Special here in the United States will also air around the same time — the same day, but just a little bit later at night.

