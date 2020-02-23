Doctor Who season 12 episode 9: Is Brendan the Lone Cyberman?







The stakes on Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 were enormous. How could they not be given the high stakes? The Cyber War pushed humanity to the brink, and The Doctor and her Companions showed up to a world where the majority of the human race were gone. There wasn’t much hope left for anyone as the Cybermen threat was spreading.

Not only that, but the Lone Cyberman himself had ambitions of becoming effectively a god-like figure who was able to control and destroy much of the world. We saw the consequences of The Doctor giving up the Cyberium and suffice it to say, they were big … really big. It set the stage for some unprecedented levels of chaos and destruction within this hour. There was a reason why this episode was entitled “Ascension of the Cybermen.”

One of the larger mysteries at the heart of this episode was that of the boundary — a “leap into the unknown,” as The Doctor referred to it. It was a chance for humanity to get away from some of the chaos. There was one remaining human there who help serve as a guide. Yet, was this boundary leading into something good? As it turns out, the end of the episode revealed that Gallifrey was on the other side of the boundary. That’s where some of these people were going, right?

Also, throughout this episode we had an origin story of sorts for who we believe to be the Lone Cyberman — Brendan, a man who started off from relatively humble beginnings. Is this really the Lone Cyberman? It feels that way based on the story we were told. Otherwise, he may be Ko Sharmus or one of the other characters we met tonight.

So how did this episode end? With The Doctor and Ryan down on the ground, while Yaz and Graham were aboard a ship with a number of Cybermen who were waking up and set to cause a lot of chaos. The Doctor learned the truth about the boundary, and that brought us to the Master … who showed up and indicated that everything is going to change. boom.

What did you think about Doctor Who season 12 episode 9?

