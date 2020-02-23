Doctor Who season 12 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Timeless Children’







Next week on BBC One, Doctor Who season 12 episode 10 is here and we don’t really need to tell you why this is critical. It’s the finale, and it’s the last opportunity that we’re going to see all sorts of craziness unfold. This episode should cap off some of the mystery regarding the Cybermen and, beyond that, also inch closer to answering another key question related to the show: Who are the Timeless Children? What’s the mystery that was suggested by The Master earlier on this season? These are things that need to be answered.

Sure, we do recognize that there is a season 13 seemingly that could answer some of these questions further — but, given that this season isn’t filming until later this year, we don’t think that it will be coming anytime soon. The series will be better off pushing us towards some answers to questions now and creating new ideas and story threads in the near future.

Want a few more details on what lies ahead? Then remember to view our full Doctor Who season 12 episode 10 synopsis (“The Timeless Children”) below:

In the epic and emotional series finale, the Cybermen are on the march. As the last remaining humans are ruthlessly hunted down, Graham, Ryan and Yaz face a terrifying fight to survive.

Civilisations fall. Others rise anew. Lies are exposed. Truths are revealed. Battles are fought.

And for the Doctor – trapped and alone – nothing will ever be the same again.

We don’t know how you can read that and say anything other than just holy (bleep). This is one of the biggest episodes we’ve seen arguably since the premiere of Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. Sure, the latest “introduction” to the Daleks was cool, but that was one of a one-off as opposed to what we’re getting here. This is as epic an adventure as we’re going to come across where almost anything can happen at more or less any given moment.

What do you think is coming on Doctor Who season 12 episode 10?

