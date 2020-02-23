Grey’s Anatomy season 16 debate: Why isn’t Alex responding?







At the end of this past episode of Grey’s Anatomy, we got a substantial clue that Alex Karev is not, in fact, dead — a theory that many had speculated about. It’s so hard to imagine him just abandoning Jo and many of his friends and colleagues — with that in mind, it was easy to think of death as the most notable alternative. It’s not something we want to think about, but story-wise it made some sense.

Yet, we got at least some indication that Alex contemplated texting Meredith back at the end of this past episode. He thought about only to then opt not to. Unless someone else was using Alex’s phone, we have to assume he was doing it himself.

So why won’t Alex respond? What is going on with him at the moment? There are a few different theories worth thinking about.

Legal trouble – Has something happened to Alex where he isn’t able to have much access to his phone? After what happened with him and DeLuca, it’s easy to theorize that something could’ve happened if he was standing up for his mother. This still feels unlikely, mostly because someone would likely respond as Alex for him.

An immense crisis – Maybe Alex’s mother is dying, or he’s encountered some other emergency issue that he is afraid to burden the rest of his loved ones with. He could be carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders and can’t bear to take on any more.

He wants to move on from his life – This would be the most out-of-character for Alex, since we don’t think that he would want to move away from Jo, Meredith, and everyone else he loves. Why in the world would he do that? He’s gone through so much already.

A dark secret – The only other noteworthy explanation we can think of here is that Alex has learned something about his past that changes everything — really to the point where he can’t process his own life the same way.

While there are probably more explanations, the simple reality is this: Few of them make sense or justify Alex ghosting his loved ones. The writers may be in a pickle because of Justin Chambers’ abrupt exit, but we hope that they find a way to end this story that makes some sense.

What do you think Alex is doing on Grey’s Anatomy season 16?

