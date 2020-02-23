Outlander season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Why is Claire surprised?







Moving into Outlander season 5 episode 3, it is very much clear now what some of the major plotlines are.

For Jamie Fraser, for example, it’s about coming to terms with what the British want from you while also keeping a part of his conscience. He spent some time tonight touring with Lt. Knox, which is definitely not the easiest thing in the world for him to do. He wants Murtagh to live, but the Regulators are violent and are willing to stop at nothing in order to succeed in their cause.

While we know how this story ends, at least so far as the Revolutionary War goes, that doesn’t change the moral complexity of this situation for Jamie in the moment.

In episode 3, much of this crisis will continue, but there is something else lurking underneath the surface: Stephen Bonnet. Jamie and Claire still do not believe that Brianna knows the truth about him being alive … but she does. That’s going to cause a problem down the road, but will it within this episode? The only thing that the promo gives away is that Claire is going to make a discovery that seems to shock her. Whether or not it is related to Bonnet, however, remains to be seen. (The name Beardsley is mentioned — book fans know a little bit more about what that means, but we’ll keep things spoiler-free for TV show viewers here.)

We wish we could say that things will get better for the Frasers … but we already know that to be false. In the world of Outlander, things often become worse before they get better. The Bonnet threat was what ended the episode tonight, and that will be a subject of conversation moving forward.

